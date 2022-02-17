ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have released new video and information surroundings a fatal police shooting that took place along 4th Street earlier this month. APD says two officers fired their guns, killing a suspect car thief after the suspect tried to run from officers with a gun in his hand.

The shooting happened on February 1st in the parking lot of the Court John Motel along 4th Street near Menaul. A male suspect, 31-year old Devin Morris, was killed after two of three responding APD officers opened fire.

At a news briefing shortly after the shooting, APD Chief Harold Medina said the situation started with APD officers attempting to stop the suspect at a gas station near Montgomery and Carlisle. Police say Morris drove away from police at the gas station as officers were working a stolen car investigation.

APD said officers used a helicopter to track the suspect near the Court John Motel on 4th Street in northwest Albuquerque. Once officers arrived on scene, APD says at least one officer attempted to use a Taser on Morris in the motel parking lot. Moments later, officers fired at the the suspect after a scuffle with officers. That scuffle ensued as officers tried to physically detain Morris who was trying to get away from officers after abandoning an effort to get on a motorcycle.

No police officers were injured in the shooting. APD says officers