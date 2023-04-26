ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. APD officials will release more details on an officer-involved shooting that happened March 29, near Central and Atrisco.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the conference on this page.

According to APD Chief Harold Medina, around 6:30 p.m. Mach 29, dispatch was called about a dispute near Central and Atrisco. Chief Medina says about 20 to 30 minutes after the initial call was made, it was upgraded in priority after dispatchers learned a man was armed with a gun. When officers arrived, they were notified by dispatch that shots were being fired.

They moved in and told the suspect, Francisco Macias, to drop the gun, which then lead to shots being fired. The chief says it’s unknown how many officers fired their guns or if Macias fired his. Macias then attempted to flee on foot when officers say a bystander wrestled the gun out of the suspect’s hands and threw it over the fence. Officers determined Macias was no longer armed and were able to take him into custody.