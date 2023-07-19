ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. to release details of two June officer-involved shootings.

KRQE will livestream the news conference on this page.

APD says officers responded around 3:24 p.m. to check on a person parked outside of a business near 98th St. and Central Ave. The man was found unconscious in a vehicle. He was identified as Mark Peter, 41. According to police when officers made contact he fled in the vehicle by driving across the street to a strip mall. They say he exited his vehicle, and a fled on foot. Officials say Peter stated he had a weapon and ran inside a store. An officer-involved shooting happened at this time, Peter was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to Lomas and San Pedro for reports of a stabbing at a McDonald’s drive-thru. While officers were investigating, they received reports of a man nearby waving a knife around and found the suspect at a nearby bus stop. APD says the suspect attempted to stab other people at the bus stop when they approached. Police fired at the suspect, and during the incident, the suspect was killed and two bystanders were hit by gunfire. Police say the two bystanders were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.