ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is expected to hold a news conference to release details on two officer-involved shootings Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. One of the shootings took place May 16, in southeast Albuquerque, the other shooting was May 19, in southwest Albuquerque.

KRQE will livestream the conference on this page.

APD responded to calls May 16, around 2 p.m. about a person walking around possibly armed with a gun. The description of the person matched the description of 16-year-old Isaiah Espinosa. He is accused of the December murder of Jada Gonzales at a west side house party. Later, around 5:30 p.m. near Silver and Adams, authorities said they made contact with a vehicle with four people inside, including Espinosa. Police say the four people jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Police say one of the people had a handgun and was shot by a detective. That person has been identified as 18-year-old Isaac Reyes. The other three suspects who fled were detained by officers.

On May 19, Albuquerque police were called to an apartment complex near Central and Tingley 3:30 p.m. for reports of a man threatening to kill himself. Police said they tried to talk to the man for about 40 minutes when he came out of an apartment armed with a homemade spear. APD said the man tried to attack multiple officers, multiple times and he was tased twice. Two officers ended up fatally shooting the man who died on scene.