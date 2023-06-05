ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is scheduled to hold a news conference releasing details on an officer-involved shooting that took place on May 10, 2023. The news conference is scheduled to start at at 3:30 p.m. KRQE News 13 will livestream the conference on this page.

APD Chief Harold Medina says officers were sent to the area of San Pedro and Anderson, north of Gibson, for a shot spotter activation. Police say officers were involved in an exchange of gunfire with 33-year-old Kevin Trujillo, and Trujillo was wounded in the exchange. Chief Medina says Trujillo fled on foot and hid in the area after the shooting. Officers were able to find Trujillo and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries. After Trujillo was released from the hospital he was booked into MDC. No officers were injured in the shooting.