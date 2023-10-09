ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the wake of the violence in Israel, some have expressed concern over safety at synagogues, Islamic centers, and other religious sites. This weekend, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced they are increasing patrols around those types of places throughout the city as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

“I think there is a lot of pain, obviously, a lot of anger,” said Celia Surget, rabbi for Congregation Albert. “So much sadness.”

Rabbi Surget said she spoke with Mayor Keller and the police department this past weekend about the increased patrols. She said they assured her that police vehicles will make frequent trips through her congregation’s parking lot, and ramp up their overall presence in the area.

“Sometimes, when you walk into a synagogue, it’s easy to feel very vulnerable, and their presence does help,” Rabbi Surget explained.

Representatives with the Albuquerque Islamic Center were unavailable for an interview Monday. However, in a statement, they stated, “While we encourage our community members to practice situational awareness, we also pray that conflict overseas isn’t used for an excuse to perpetuate acts of hatred here.”

KRQE reached out to APD to get more details on what the extra patrols may look like but did not get a response.