ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is expected to discuss the city’s notorious West Mesa murder case in a news conference Wednesday morning. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the news conference on this page starting around 10 a.m.

Wednesday marks the 13th anniversary of when the first victims were first discovered in a series of graves in far west Albuquerque, near 118th Street and Amole Mesa. In all, the remains of 11 slain woman and an unborn child were found in 2009.

To date, no suspect has ever been arrested or charged in connection with the killings. Now former Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier, who once lead the investigation into the killings, spoke about suspects in the case in a 2018 interview with KRQE News 13.

According to a news release, Albuquerque Police and the FBI will participate in Wednesday’s news conference. The news conference is in part expected to serve as a reminder to the public that “the case remains active and [police} are seeking information on the case.”

In June 2020, the City of Albuquerque opened a long awaited park at the burial site, memorializing the victims of the murders. In July 2018, initial construction of that memorial park lead to discovery of ancient bones estimated to be around 800 to 900 years old.