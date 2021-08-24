ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 33-years after the murder of University of New Mexico student Althea Oakeley, Albuquerque Police have charged a man who allegedly confessed to the crime and plan to discuss the case at a news conference Tuesday. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page starting around 2 p.m.

Court documents indicate 53-year old Paul Raymond Apodaca was charged with murder last Thursday in the case which unfolded around 9 p.m. on June 22, 1988. APD says 22-year old Althea Oakeley was stabbed to death near a home in the neighborhood on Buena Vista SE, east of the University Stadium parking lot near the intersection of Avenida Cesar Chavez and Yale.

Police documents from 1988 indicate Oakeley ran to a nearby home after screaming for help. Neighbors saw a 22 to 24 year old man running away from the area. Investigators later determined Oakeley was attacked as she was walking home. Before the attack, Oakeley had left a fraternity house north of the UNM campus following a disagreement with her boyfriend.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 21, 2021, the suspect Paul Apodaca confessed to killing Oakeley while he was detained by UNM Police. Apodaca later told an APD detective that he was a security aide at the Albuquerque Technical Vocational Institute (now known as CNM community college) when he saw Oakeley walking by. The complaint against Apodaca states he told police “his ‘intention’ was to rape (Oakeley) but he stabbed her to death.” Apodaca and Oakeley didn’t know each other.

Apodaca told APD it was “shame” that took him so long to confess to the crime and “realized what he had done was evil and dark.” According to a criminal complaint, “(Apodaca) said the word of Gov has help him overcome this struggle.”

Albuquerque Police was slated to discuss this case in further detail last Thursday. However, the department canceled its original presentation following the shooting near Juan Tabo and Lomas that resulted in the injury of four police officers.