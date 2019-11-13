Albuquerque Police tie suspect to robbery through EBT card use

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested one of two men accused of attacking a well-known Albuquerque street-side corn vendor this past summer.

Tory Burdex, 28, is facing aggravated battery, robbery and conspiracy charges tied to the mugging of corn vendor Galen Koen in August.

Court records show detectives were able to link Burdex to the mugging through a discarded grocery store bag and a receipt with an EBT card number.

Reacting to the arrest Tuesday afternoon, Koen told KRQE News 13 he’s relieved to see someone being held accountable for the crime.

“He does not need to be on the street with good decent people, simple as that,” Koen said.

Koen was choked, beaten and robbed in early August while selling corn for Schwebach Farms out of Moriarty. Koen was parked at his normal street-side spot near Tramway and Montgomery when he was attacked by two men.

“He started choking me and was trying to hit me and take my money belt,” Koen told KRQE News 13 in August.

Since the attack, Koen’s injuries have healed, but he hasn’t stopped thinking about what happened.

“I think the thing that bothered me the most is that if they’re going to do something like that to me in broad daylight, somebody’s going to get hurt or killed,” said Koen.

APD believes Tory Burdex is one of the two men who robbed Koen based on evidence left at the crime scene. According to a criminal complaint, Koen noted the suspects were carrying a Smith’s grocery store bag before the attack. After Koen was beat up, a Smith’s bag full of drinks was located near Koen’s trailer.

Using surveillance video from the nearby Smith’s, Albuquerque Police found two people matching the description of Koen’s attackers paying for several items. Police used a copy of the receipt to tie the transaction to an EBT account number, which traced back to Burdex in the state’s database.

Online records show Burdex was arrested Sunday on a warrant tied to the case.

While Koen’s hopeful for justice, he’s also thankful for dozens of people who donated cash to help pay his bills after he was mugged.

“Eternally grateful,” Koen said. “There’s a lot of good people in Albuquerque, and they proved it to me.”

Those donations covered Koen’s medical bills and he was also able to get a replacement used truck.

APD is still looking for a second suspect in Koen’s attack. Burdex’s name has been in headlines before. He was charged with killing a man outside of the now-defunct Lotus Nightclub in downtown Albuquerque in 2014. He was found not guilty in a 2017 jury trial for that case.