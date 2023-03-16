An Albuquerque Police officer with a badge and patch from the department | Image: KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are launching an investigation. They alleged a teenager was assaulted at a park.

According to Albuquerque police, a teenager was reported missing on March 13.

It was reported that the teen left a home in the Northeast Heights with a friend and other teens. The friends were separated, but one was taken to a park and beaten. The victim was taken back to the NE Heights home. The friend that had been reported missing was taken to the Southeast Heights.

Evidence has been gathered, and investigators said social media posts were made about the beating and possible offenders.

If anyone has any information connected to the crime, they are asked to call 505-242-COPS.