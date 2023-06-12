ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police took down an illegal cockfighting operation Sunday in the International District. Police responded to a home near Wyoming and Trumbull where that operation was taking place.

In a video released by police, you can see officers going through the home where the fights took place. Roosters can be seen and heard throughout the video. They found multiple cages, a television for entertainment, and a large pen where the roosters would fight.

Police said at least 20 people fled the area when they arrived. In total, they found six roosters in cages, one severely injured and another dead. APD also found a table with alcohol and a box full of knives meant to be tied onto the roosters during their fights.

11 people were cited for the illegal cockfighting. One man, 31-year-old Adolfo Gonzales, was summoned to court. Animal Control has taken the rooster and are assisting in the case. Police also found two breeding hens, eggs and a pitbull.