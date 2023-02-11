ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Friday night crash killed one person, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said. The driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence.
According to APD, a woman was killed on a sidewalk after a truck hit her. The truck driver is suspected of being drunk.
Around 9 p.m., the truck was heading east on Menaul Boulevard and was approaching Mesilla Street. Authorities said the vehicle went up onto the curb before hitting the woman and a light pole. The vehicle came to a rest in a parking lot east of Mesilla St.
Police said James Rodriguez was driving the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested under DWI suspicion. The investigation is ongoing.