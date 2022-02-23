ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get ready to see more Albuquerque Police officers pulling over drivers. APD officers didn’t waste time in getting to work on their new traffic initiative focused on speeding, aggressive driving, racing, and road rage.

There will now be more officers available because APD will now task PSA’s and other field units with tracking crash reports, not the traffic unit. APD says they’ve been doing this on Central Ave. for a few months and it’s had big results. “We have definitely seen a change there and a change in driver behavior in some of the reckless driving we were seeing on the Central corridor, 26,000 citations on Central Ave. corridor,” APD Deputy Chief Michael Smathers said.

APD does have more radar units, so your average field officer can also issue citations. The goal is to install radar in every marked unit. The big focus will be in the morning and evening commute when the most crashes happen.

APD also recently went to 12-hour shifts to put more officers on duty during these peak times. The chief reminds people that speeding and aggressive driving have not only resulted in deadly crashes but road rage incidents where someone shot someone else. All of this is designed to target that.