ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) says they will start targeted enforcement on people using their phones while driving.

From Saturday, May 27 to Friday, June 2, the APD will run a ‘zero-tolerance’ operation. That means that in between responding to 911 calls, police will be looking for distracted drivers.

“This is about improving the quality of life for the Albuquerque community, APD Chief Harold Medina said in a press release. “We began targeted operations with license plate violations, then red light runners and now cell phones, with the goal of increasing driver attention and to hopefully prevent fatal crashes.”

Police say drivers will be issued citations for texting while driving or for “prohibited acts.” Albuquerque’s Code of Ordinances includes talking on a phone while holding it while driving, which can be subject to a $100 fee for a first offense and $200 for subsequent offenses.