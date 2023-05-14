ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died, police said. The death is considered a homicide.
According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), their Homicide Unit responded to a shooting at 8516 Central Avenue SE.
APD said three people were shot. Of the three, one died. The other two were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.