Albuquerque police search for missing woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Neveah Garcia. Police say Neveah moved out of her family’s home approximately three weeks ago and has not been seen since and the family does not know where Neveah moved to.

According to a news release from APD, on Nov. 24, 2020, Neveah sent her parents a message stating that she had been robbed at gunpoint by unknown offenders. Neveah stated that she was either in the area of Espanola or Chimayo, New Mexico and Neveah has not been heard from since and has not responded to messages according to the same news release. Neveah drives a 2002 gold Honda 4 door with a New Mexico license plate ASGH34.

Neveah is five-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say if you see Neveah contact her father, Philip Garcia, at 505-545-1793 or the Missing Persons detective through 505-242-COPS.

