Albuquerque Police search for missing teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Ethan Groff. APD reports Groff was reported missing by his family after leaving the family home in northwest Albuquerque around noon on September 23, 2020.

Authorities say his family performed an exhaustive search and they were unable to locate him. Police state Groff may be distraught over the anniversary of his aunt’s death as he was very close to her.

APD reports Groff left a vague note that could be construed as him wanting to harm himself. Police explain that he has never left home in this manner or has been out of touch with family for this long.

Groff did not take a cell phone with him and all extended family and friends have been notified. Ethan Groff is six-feet-tall, weighs 130-pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie the Central New Mexico Community College written in yellow letters across the front, tan shorts, and black shoes. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Groff, you are asked to contact APD’s Missing Person Unit at 505-242-COPS (2677)