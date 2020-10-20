Albuquerque Police search for missing endangered runaway

Sahye Burdick (courtesy Albuquerque Police Dept.)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old Sayhe Burdick. APD reports that Burdick fled her residence located on Aztec Rd. NE late Sunday night or early Monday morning and her date of last contact was on Oct. 18, 2020.

Authorities say she left with her skateboard and it is unknown what she was last seen wearing. Police state that Burdick takes medication for depression and her behavior and ongoing interaction with older subjects have put her at risk.

APD has identified Sayhe Burdick as an endangered runaway. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Sayhe Burdick they are asked to notify her mother Jana Burdick at 505-710-0965 or the APD Missing Person Unit at 505-242-2677.

