ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 35-year-old woman who they say is endangered.

APD was notified by an unknown person on Thursday that Heather Lynn Lopez may have been taken against her will. Lopez was last known to be on 3700 block of Morris Street NE.

Through an open telephone line, a female is heard arguing with unknown males, and threats of violence are alluded to, according to police. Police said video evidence showed three unknown males escorting Lopez to a white four-door sedan.

Lynn is described as being five-foot-three, weighing 120 pounds, and has green eyes and black hair. If you have information about her whereabouts, contact APD’s missing persons unit at 505-984-6000.

