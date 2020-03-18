Albuquerque Police search for missing 25-year-old with mental health issues

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is asking for help tracking down a missing person who was last seen yesterday.

Police say 25-year-old Marcus Bowman has mental health issues, as well as a condition that makes him vomit. He does not like to be touched and may come off as combative.

Bowman has a bird tattoo on his neck and the word ‘stow’ on his back. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and Converse shoes with flames on the laces. If you know where he is, call 505-242-COPS.

