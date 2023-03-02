ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Albuquerque are searching for a teenager. They said he was last seen in late February.

According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), Jose Martinez, 16, went missing on February 25, 2023. He reportedly left his home without his medication or clothes for the current weather conditions.

When Martinez left his home, he was wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and white socks. He can walk short distances but sometimes uses wheelchairs or crutches to help with his mobility.

Police said he’s 5’5”, around 260 lbs, and has brown eyes and hair.

His doctor said he will need immediate medical help when he is found. If you see Martinez, please contact APD. You can call 505-242-2677 if you have information about the missing teenager.