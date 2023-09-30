ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing the same home multiple times and stealing vehicles.

Marty Havens is accused of breaking into a home in southwest Albuquerque multiple times between September 1 and 3.

Havens is accused of taking three vehicles, credit cards, checks, and a backpack.

Havens and his brother are suspected of using one of the credit cards to buy items at JCPenney. He is further accused of stealing materials from a utility business in northeast Albuquerque and selling the material to a recycling business.

In all, Haven is facing 11 charges including two burglary counts, four stolen vehicle charges, and two fraud charges.