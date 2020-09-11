Albuquerque police search for missing teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing 13-year-old Julya Ruiz. APD reports that Ruiz was last seen on the early morning of September 10, 2020, at her home located on 90th Street SW.

Authorities say the teen sent her mother a text message that she was running away. Police state that Ruiz suffers from depression and has been taking prescribed medications for the condition.

APD reports that Ruiz’s mother stated that while the teen made suicidal comments days prior to her running away, she did not make suicidal comments at the time she ran away. Ruiz is five-feet, three-inches tall, weighs 110-pounds, and has brown eyes, and black hair.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she ran away. Her mother believes she may be at an apartment located at 8200 Bridge SW but does not know which exact apartment

If Julya is located, contact Nereida Ruiz at 505-920-4790, the Missing Person Unit at 505-242-2677, or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.