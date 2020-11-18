Albuquerque Police search for endangered missing teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Isaiah Johnson. Isaiah was last seen at his residence on the 4500 block of Carlisle Blvd. on Nov. 16 around 4 p.m.

APD says that Isaiah is mentally diminished and has the mental capacity of a child who is several years younger. Authorities report that due to his age and mental health problems Isaiah is considered to be endangered.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, “Army” green pants, and red shoes. If anyone has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Isaiah Johnson, you’re asked to notify his father Nathaniel Johnson Jr. at 505-468-0403 or the Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 505-242-2677.

