Albuquerque Police search for 3 missing juveniles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating three missing juveniles. APD reports 16-year-old Lacy Clark was reported missing by her family after leaving the family’s northwest Albuquerque home around 7 p.m. on November 4, 2020.

Authorities say Lacy left with her siblings, one-year-old Amiliano Cordova and 9-year-old Alena Cordova. Police say Lacy went by her mother, Pamela’s work to get money for food and she told her mother that Amiliano and Alena were with their grandmother.

However, when Pamela got home from work, she found a note from Lacy saying she was taking the siblings. APD states that Lacy did not threaten to harm her siblings and that she may have left in a silver Chrysler 300 with an unknown license plate.

Lacy was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and blue sweat pants. Alena was last seen wearing a pink shirt and flower shorts while Amiliano was last seen in a diaper without any clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS.

Alena Cordova

Amiliano Cordova

Lacy Clark (courtesy Albuquerque Police Department)

Latest News: