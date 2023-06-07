ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they are seeing a dangerous trend. “We have seen an increase in cases where teens are selling guns to other juveniles, sometimes individuals are legally obtaining the guns and they’re getting into the hands of people using them to commit crimes,” APD Deputy Chief Cecily Barker said.

Earlier this year, a bill was signed to stop ‘straw purchases,’ where someone buys a gun for a person who is not supposed to have once. In a video posted by APD, Deputy Chief Cecily Barker says they also have seen an increase in firearm modifications that make guns fully automatic.