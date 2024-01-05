ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department dealt with two SWAT situations just blocks from each other Thursday night.

Near Louisiana and Zuni in southeast Albuquerque SWAT units were activated while police attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect. The suspect barricaded inside a home, traffic was closed in the area while police responded to the situation.

Blocks away from the first scene, a man barricaded himself in a home when police attempted to arrest him. Officers originally responded to reports of a disturbance around 9 p.m. After an hours-long standoff the suspect was taken into custody without incident.