Albuquerque Police Report: ‘no driver error’ in crash that killed bicyclist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department does not believe a driver was doing anything wrong when he hit and killed a 69-year-old bicyclist Monday afternoon.

According to a crash report, bicyclist Stanley Atkinson was stopped in the middle of Lomas waiting to turn on Truman. That’s when the car pulled out into the intersection to make a left turn. The report says the driver tried to stop after seeing Atkinson but could not.

Atkinson died on the scene. The report cites ‘pedestrian error’ as a cause of the crash.