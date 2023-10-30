ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fatal traffic crashes can take a lot of time to investigate. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is using civilian investigators to help out.

“We’re using specialized civilians to support police, freeing up sworn officers to focus on enforcing the rules of the road,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “Everyone deserves to get safely from point ‘a’ to point ‘b’ when traveling around town, and APD is innovating to make our streets safer and save lives.”

The crash investigation program began operations in June of this year. Since then, the team has allowed APD officers to focus on enforcement.

The fatal crash team uses sworn investigators and trained civilians to complete crash analysis. With that team freeing up traffic officers, APD says they have issued a little over 2,000 traffic citations since mid-June that may not have otherwise been issued.