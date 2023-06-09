TALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released some numbers on its targeted enforcement of people using their phones while driving. In a tweet, APD says officers wrote 210 citations for drivers using their phones behind the wheel.

Police issued citations for texting while driving or for “prohibited acts.” Albuquerque’s Code of Ordinances includes talking on a phone while holding it while driving, which can be subject to a $100 fee for a first offense and $200 for subsequent offenses.