ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released five years of homicide data on both victims and suspects. Last year, Albuquerque saw 120 homicides, setting a record for the city. This year, 2023 is on track to have fewer homicides, but there have already been over 50 deaths – and nearly half of the suspects connected to those deaths are under the age of 26.

Newly released data shows that 87% of the homicide suspects in 2023, so far, are male. And 43% of them are between the ages of 18 and 25.

Graphs show homicide demographics for 2023. Courtesy Albuquerque Police Department.

Data going back five years shows that the age skew isn’t uncommon. Young people make up about half of the suspects from 2018 to now. In 2020, 61% of the homicide suspects were under the age of 26, the police data shows.

While suspects tend to skew young, victims are often older. In 2022 and 2023, so far, more than half of the homicide victims have been over the age of 35. The percentage of older victims seems to have increased slightly over the last five years.

The statistics also show that the majority of Albuquerque’s homicide victims and suspects are consistently Hispanic. So far in 2023, 57% of homicide victims and 54% of suspects have been Hispanic. In 2022, 52% of victims and 63% of suspects were Hispanic. White victims and suspects make up the next largest category, the data shows, although it’s not clear exactly how the police department classifies based on ethnicity.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesperson for the police department, said the newly released data is part of an effort to provide more data to the public. “We are simply trying to make more data available to the public and researchers,” Gallegos said. “We sometimes request for this type of data. “Where possible, we want to post it so people can easily find it without submitting records requests.”

Gallegos said more data will be coming soon. And the data also helps officers as they police the community.

“Information such as weapon and motivation are important trends to monitor for law enforcement. Trends related to age are also important,” Gallegos said. “Our Violence Intervention Program targets people, both offenders and victims, who tend to be in their late teens or early 20s and impacted by gun violence.”