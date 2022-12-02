ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department released more information on a police shooting that left one person dead near the foothills in November.

According to APD, 21-year-old Julian Sanchez and a friend were drinking and gambling at Sandia Casino. Later that night they crashed into a center median on Tramway near Menaul. Police say when an officer was trying to remove Sanchez from the vehicle, things escalated.

APD says the officer’s partner shouted to him that Sanchez had a gun. The officer said he saw the gun himself and when he told Sanchez to put the gun down, he thought he heard Sanchez shoot the weapon and point it at him.

The officer fired his weapon, hitting Sanchez several times. Sanchez died at the scene. Police did find a gun in the car. A review of the gun shows the weapon was not fired. APD says the investigation is still ongoing and it has not been determined if the officer broke any use-of-force policies.