ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An area of Albuquerque has been shut down due to a crash. Police are on the scene.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the Southeast Area Command is investigating a fatal crash on Central and Wyoming.

Police said the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, and the pedestrian died on the scene.

The area is closed until the on-scene part of the investigation is complete.