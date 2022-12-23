ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An area of Albuquerque has been shut down due to a crash. Police are on the scene.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the Southeast Area Command is investigating a fatal crash on Central and Wyoming.
Police said the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, and the pedestrian died on the scene.
The area is closed until the on-scene part of the investigation is complete.