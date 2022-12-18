ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting early Sunday morning. It took place on the city’s west side.

According to APD, a 911 call and ShotSpotter activation at 12:49 a.m. alerted them to a scene in the 5200 block of La Bajada Road NW.

Police said there was a female at a party who was taken to the hospital and declared deceased.

Homicide investigators are currently looking into the shooting.