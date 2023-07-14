ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers are set to get a pay bump which the department said will once again make APD the highest-paid law enforcement agency in the state. The contract, signed by Mayor Tim Keller and union leaders Friday, provides a five-percent raise this year and another four-percent raise next year. That brings the base salary for new officers to nearly $35 an hour.

APD has credited recent pay and benefit initiatives, including a raise for cadets to $60,000 a year, for a surge in the number of people applying for the academy. The raise now goes to city council for final approval. Other agencies including the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Fe Police Department have also announced recent pay bumps for officers.