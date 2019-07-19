Albuquerque police officers get sick from water coolers at substation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned Albuquerque police officers were getting sick from drinking the water from the water cooler at their police station. The illness caused quite a scare and sent the city into full investigation mode.

APD even went so far as to send out an email to officers, telling them to stay away from the water coolers at work for now. According to the city’s Environmental Health Department, they got reports that at least eight officers at the southwest substation on Coors, recently had stomach issues.

The city wanted to make sure it wasn’t something in the jugs of purified water coming from a local company. They believe it wasn’t the water cooler that was compromised.

“Turned out it was E.Coli. That was where the officers were getting exposed to something. It had nothing to do with the water. The water was totally safe, totally fine, but the base of that water cooler needs to be cleaned out,” says Mark DiMenna with the health department.

There was also concern at the same time because officers were seeing stuff floating in the water. Both the city and Crystal Springs say those were what they call harmless ‘floaties.’

They were pieces of cotton that a previous customer must have put in the jugs that didn’t come out when the company rinses and sanitizes the jugs before refilling them.

The health department encourages people with these water coolers to clean them out frequently and not touch the tops of the water bottles when replacing them.