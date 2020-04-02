Albuquerque Police Officers donate essential items to westside seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It happened Thursday at the Los Volcanes Senior Center. Officers gave out boxes filled with toilet paper and other essentials.

They say it was a last-minute decision inspired by seeing other city workers and their recent acts of kindness. “This is just a piggyback off of the senior affairs, what they’ve been doing. They have been feeding the seniors a lunch a day,” said Sgt. Larry Middleton.

The officers used a donation given to the police department to pay for the care packages.

