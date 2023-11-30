ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making a difference is nothing new for Albuquerque police officers and that’s the case for one who is not only working as a school resource officer, but also as a high school cheer coach.

When the uniform come off for school resource officer Michele Ackerson Carter, she’s on to her second role of the day. This time as the head cheer coach at Manzano High School. In just two years time, she’s found a way to combine both passions to help students.

“Being a coach and being a police officer I’m building that bridge with these kids that used to not like police officers, and now maybe they’ll approach them if they have too,” said Ackerson Carter.

Ackerson Carter says students know they can turn to her for safety, but adds that the coaching role might be a little more inviting. “I’ve been able to build a strong bond with her and overcome my fear of police officers that I’ve had since I was a little girl,” said student Destiny Duran.

Ackerson Carter said she understands the importance of both her roles in students’ lives and hopes that her guidance has helped them make the right choices. Officer Ackerson Carter is the only woman taking on both a law enforcement and cheer coach role in New Mexico.