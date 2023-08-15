ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced the new Open Space Unit. That unit will be dedicated to protecting and maintaining open spaces in Albuquerque.

The new unit will be trained on new equipment, like 4-wheelers and fan boats. They say the position will be focused on more than just criminal activity. “I knew that we could hire individuals who were more focused and able to provide service to the bosque in the law enforcement sense, but also could be utilized as conservationists, who could help open space in developing and maintaining a healthy bosque,” APD Chief of Police Harold Medina said.