ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is charged with receiving a stolen car. Police said he tried to ditch the vehicle.
Daniel Salamanca was arrested in a parking lot near San Pedro Drive Thursday afternoon.
Police were patrolling the area when they came across a Kia with temp tags for a Dodge. When officers ran the VIN for the car, it came back as stolen.
Salamanca was arrested and charged for having a stolen car and possession of a controlled substance for a fentanyl pill they said they found in his pocket.