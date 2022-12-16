ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is charged with receiving a stolen car. Police said he tried to ditch the vehicle.

Daniel Salamanca was arrested in a parking lot near San Pedro Drive Thursday afternoon.

Police were patrolling the area when they came across a Kia with temp tags for a Dodge. When officers ran the VIN for the car, it came back as stolen.

Salamanca was arrested and charged for having a stolen car and possession of a controlled substance for a fentanyl pill they said they found in his pocket.