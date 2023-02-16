ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has arrested two people in connection to a murder. They alleged a woman was killed while living with a couple in Albuquerque.

APD said James Bradley, 55, and Beverly Robinson-Bradly, 48, were arrested in the murder case of Peggy Meyer. Meyer lived with the pair on Comanche Road NE.

Authorities claimed James killed Meyer on March 20, 2020, and dumped her body in Santa Fe County. For multiple months after her death, James allegedly collected Meyer’s Social Security benefits. Beverly is accused of helping dispose of Meyer’s remains.

Meyer’s remains were found on March 23, 2020, by a ranch foreman. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office started a homicide investigation, and the Social Security Office started looking into the benefits that were still being given out nearly a year after Meyer’s death. Officials said those benefits were being deposited into a bank account shared between James and Meyer.

Authorities said Beverly admitted James hit Meyers with a golf club, and she helped him hide the body in the mountains.

The case was turned over to Albuquerque Police because, if Beverly’s statement was true, the murder occurred in Albuquerque. James denied killing Meyer when he was interviewed.

Blood and cell phones were looked at as pieces of evidence. APD said the evidence lead to other discoveries in the case, including Beverly transferring Meyer’s vehicle title to her name in June 2020. Detectives also found tire tracks near where Meyer’s body was found. Those tracks were matched to the vehicle Beverly was driving.

APD said DNA evidence linked James to the blood found in the home, and text messages contained the topic of the murder.

James is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence. Beverly is charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.