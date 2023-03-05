ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested after reportedly being found passed out in the driver seat of a stolen truck.

According to the criminal complaint, the Albuquerque Police Department was on patrol near Pennsylvania and Marquette Sunday morning.

They claimed they saw Miguel Madrid slumped over the steering wheel of a running truck in a parking lot.

While talking to Madrid, the officer noticed significant damage to the ignition and what appeared to be a pipe made out of aluminum foil.

The truck came back as stolen. Madrid was arrested and charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.