ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque officials are responding to an incident Sunday morning. They received reports of a person being run over.

According to Albuquerque police, a report came in about a semi running over a man at the TA Truck Stop in the 2500 block of University Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. The man died at the scene.

APD’s Fatal Traffic Unit is responding and investigating.