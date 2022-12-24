ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) Motors Unit responded to a crash early Saturday morning. Officials reported a fatality connected to the crash.

According to APD, there was a crash around 2:34 a.m. on Gibson Boulevard. Officials claimed a blue, Ford truck was driving on that road, east of the University. They don’t know which way the vehicle was heading, but they were able to identify the driver as Rueben Alvarez, 72.

Police said the truck left the road, ran over a curb, and hit a retaining wall between Gibson Boulevard and a Denny’s parking lot. Alvarez exited the vehicle before falling onto the wall.

Police suspected Alvarez sustained injuries to his head when he fell. He was declared dead on scene. No damage was visible on the truck, and no other vehicles are suspected to be involved, police said.

Authorities think Alvarez might have had a medical problem while he was driving, causing the crash. It’s uncertain if the head injuries are the result of the fall or not, so an autopsy will be performed.

Authorities are still investigating, but they don’t think alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.