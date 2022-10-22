ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has arrested a man accused of shooting his wife. Documents alleged the shooting took place midday Friday.
Police alleged Maurice Lacey, 64, of Albuquerque, shot his wife in the back of the head in a break room at a Walmart store located at 4700 Cutler Avenue Northeast. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Witnesses reported Lacey came into the breakroom and shot the woman. One witness told officials Lacey said, “That’s what she gets for messing around,” before threatening witnesses and leaving the breakroom.
After the shooting, police stated that Lacey went up to an employee at the front of the store, placed the firearm on a counter, and said “I just shot my wife,” and referred to her by her middle name.
Lacey is charged with aggravated battery of a household member, firearm enhancement, and assault with intent to commit a violent felony.