ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said a man they arrested Tuesday had a ghost gun. Officers responded to the area near 2nd street and Arvada Avenue about people trespassing on DOT property.

While in the area, they found 22-year-old Andrew Marler who was walking with a bike. He reportedly tried to flee the police, and a gun fell out of his clothing.

When officers picked up the gun, they say it didn’t have a visible serial number. Marler told police he had bought it online and that he had to assemble it. They also found another gun with the serial number shaved off and the handle cut off. Police also searched Marler’s items and claimed they found methamphetamine and other pills.

Marler eventually told them that he had bought the guns in Arizona from a private party and that he paid $750 for the guns, magazines, and ammunition. He’s been charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, and criminal trespass. He also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

APD said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is looking into the case.