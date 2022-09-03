ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) arrested a man suspected of committing a double homicide. The police said the man was arrested by SWAT officers Saturday afternoon in a Barelas home, which was allegedly a site of a separate double homicide in May.

Police said John Paul Ballejos, 30, was charged in the shooting deaths of Daniel Humphrey, 31, and Humphrey’s aunt, Sonia Tenorio, 46.

On Friday around 9 p.m., APD officers responded to a reported shooting Friday at an apartment complex located at 565 59th Street, N.W. Officers alleged they found Humphrey outside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, and Tenorio was found inside the apartment with gunshot wounds as well. Police said Humphrey and Tenorio died due to their injuries.

Homicide detectives stated they learned that Ballejos had been living in an apartment above the Humphrey family. On July 11, 2022, Ballejos allegedly shot a bullet through the floor and into the downstairs apartment. The shooting was reported to the police and the apartment management, which lead to Ballejos’ eviction.

Humphrey’s family member also told the apartment’s management that Ballejos was texting and harassing her.

Detectives reported video surveillance showed a hooded person approaching the Humphrey family apartment after 9 p.m. He walked away after no one answered the door. Afterward, Daniel Humphrey is seen on the video walking toward the apartment. The suspect allegedly approached him from behind. Humphrey was seen shutting the door to the apartment while still outside and then turning to face the man. Police reported that the man pulled out a handgun and shot Humphrey twice in the head.

Detectives alleged the suspect went inside the apartment and shot Tenorio in the face and head. Detectives also found a bullet hole on the lock to the door of a bedroom. The door had been seemingly kicked until the frame split. Police believe the person that lived in that room was not there at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses were able to identify the assailant from the surveillance video as John Paul Ballejos.

SWAT officers searched for Ballejos at the apartment on 59th Street, but nobody was there. Detectives were able to find Ballejos at a home located at 910 8th Street, S.W. The home is in a location where two people were murdered on May 31, 2022. Police said one of the victims in that case, Hesiquio Cordova, 44, appeared to have been related to Ballejos.

SWAT officers responded to the home on 8th Street, and police said they were able to convince Ballejos to surrender. He was arrested and taken to a local hospital after falling and being wounded earlier.

Officials said Ballejos will be booked into the Metro Detention Center on two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. Detectives are investigating if Ballejos may be connected to the May murders on 8th Street.