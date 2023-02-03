ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is making changes to help reduce call response time. Officials say they have a new dispatch system that will help.

All calls will be prioritized and an available officer will be dispatched to the call, no matter which command area they are working in. The new system is expected to be rolled out in April. Police say the overall response time for last week was down to 47 minutes, down from 1 hour and 38 minutes.

APD say they also made changes to online reporting. Local businesses can report shoplifting through a portal if they don’t have suspect information.