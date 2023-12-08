ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking to expand ShotSpotter, the city’s gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds.

While ShotSpotter has been apart of APD for a few years, Chief Harold Medina says there are two key areas in the city where the technology is lacking. Now the department is looking to expand ShotSpotter to Albuquerque’s biggest shopping districts like Coronado Center and Cottonwood Mall.

“We look back on this incident at Coronado and there was a lot of unknown questions till we got answers where initially the word was spreading active shooter. With ShotSpotter, we could have clearly seen one shot fired outside of the mall and that could have really helped orchestrate responses and it could have helped to give us more, better information,” Medina said.

While talks about more ShotSpotter coverage near the malls has been thrown around before the shooting outside of Coronado Center a few weeks ago, Medina said now they’ll be going to the state legislature for funding this session to help make it happen.

The department also wants to add the technology near the city’s educational institutions. “Whether it’s CNM, UNM properties, APS properties. I hope our state legislature realizes the more real-time info we can have, the more potential lives we could save for our children in this community,” Medina said.

He added ShotSpotter has already proven to be a successful tool near campuses already. “Think back to the incident at Del Norte High School, we handled that slightly differently because we knew the shot was outside because of ShotSpotter.”

Medina credits ShotSpotter and other technology throughout the city that’s helping solve crimes. “As we advance the camera programs, ShotSpotter works in pair with it very well because the ShotSpotter activation triggers us getting to a camera, looking on the camera and starting to get live feeds about what’s occurring.”

Medina said the department will be asking the state legislature for a “substantial seven-digit ask.”