Albuquerque Police look for missing woman with mental health issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Theresa Romero.

Police say Theresa was reported missing by her group home on April 24, 2020, when they said they could not find her for dinner. She was last seen April 22, 2020, wearing a gray sweatshirt with zipper and gray pants. Theresa is four feet, three inches tall, weighing 104 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Theresa has mental health issues and cannot care for herself. Police say Theresa did take a cell phone with her but is turned off. If you have any information or see Theresa, call APD.